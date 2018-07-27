Why Wait for Winter to Enjoy Black Truffles?

Why are black winter truffles showing up on restaurant menus this summer? Because it’s winter in Australia, and truffle farmers there have successfully cultivated the elusive truffle after years of patience.

D’Artagnan proudly offers fine Australian black winter truffles in the middle of summer for all your special occasion meals. Don’t wait to buy your truffle – the season ends in August.

Keep reading and get a few fun ideas for enjoying this minor miracle of nature.

Make 15-Minute Creamy Pasta with Black Truffles

This luxurious pasta requires only 4 ingredients, 1 pan, and 15 minutes to prepare. It is kitchen alchemy at its best – a little pasta water and triple-cream soft cheese create a silky sauce that’s the perfect canvas for heady black truffle. Get the recipe here.

Cook a Fancy Dinner with Tournedos Rossini

This classic dish, originated by Marie-Antoine Carême, is decadent, rich and satisfying – perfect for a special occasion. And it’s easy to make! If you can sear a steak and a slice of foie gras, you can definitely master this. Find the classic recipe here.

Whip Up Black Truffle Ice Cream

This is the most summer way to use black winter truffles. Make this creamy & rich vanilla ice cream with black truffles and truffle honey tuile cookies, adapted from David Lebovitz’s frozen treat bible, “The Perfect Scoop.” Earthy truffle aroma is subtle and nicely balanced by bourbon vanilla. Try the recipe here.

Our featured photo of Australian black winter truffles was taken at Hiden in Miami, FL by Chef Tadashi Shiraishi.

How do you enjoy eating black truffles? Have you ever cooked with truffles at home?

