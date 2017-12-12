Utterly Addictive Hot Chocolate Recipes

Today is National Hot Cocoa Day and we were inspired to brew up something a bit unusual. This hot chocolate is not the sad powdered stuff of American childhood. Our cocoa is similar to a European-style hot chocolate – it’s thick, rich and just sweet enough. The secret? Chestnuts create the unforgettable texture and flavor.

The chestnuts we use are from France, fully-cooked, skinless, and ready-to-use. It doesn’t get easier than that! Buy our convenient chestnuts at dartagnan.com, and get a few extra packs for use during the holidays. They come in handy for stuffing, and pair well with many holiday mains like goose, lamb, turkey, and capon.

Our Chestnut Hot Chocolate will make a decadent treat on Christmas morning with some toasted brioche for dipping. Of course, it’s the perfect way to celebrate National Hot Cocoa Day or to cheer up a cold winter’s evening.

Ingredients 1 package Ready-to-Use Chestnuts, coarsely chopped

2½ cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

6 ounces quality dark chocolate (70% or higher) For the Topping ¾ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon confectioner’s sugar

Dark chocolate, for shaving Preparation Place the chestnuts in pitcher of a blender. Set aside. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, whisk together milk, cream, sugar, sea salt, and cinnamon. Heat until hot and slightly foamy but do not boil. Remove from heat then whisk in chocolate until melted. Pour half of the mixture over the chestnuts in the blender. Cover and blend until smooth, about 45 seconds. Pour blended portion back into the saucepan and heat over low heat until smooth and thickened, about 5 minutes. For the topping, stir together heavy cream and confectioner’s sugar then whip with a whisk or mixer until soft peaks form. Serve hot chocolate in warmed bowls or mugs with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.