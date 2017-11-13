White Truffle Season is Here!

We have good news … and not-so-good news. White truffles are back! But this year the season is off to a rough start. Weather conditions have resulted in a poor harvest, so there are fewer truffles to satisfy the market. Many of the truffles are not even leaving Italy. The result, of course, is that any truffles that do make it to our shores will be few and très cher.

White truffle season usually stretches from October to December, but this will be a difficult year to predict. So get them while you can…

Known as the white Alba truffle, Tuber magnatum pico is famous for its distinct aroma and intense, earthy flavor. This gem of nature is meticulously hand-collected in Italy’s Piedmont region and flown to D’Artagnan directly.

For more information about foraging for truffles, and cooking with truffles, read our blog post from last season.

Notes on Storing Your Truffle

Once a fresh truffle is out of the ground, it doesn’t keep long. To best preserve your truffle, wrap it in a paper towel, put in an airtight plastic container and set in the refrigerator. Do not clean the truffle until you are ready to use it. Avoid condensation and humidity which can cause rot. If you wish, store the truffle with eggs in the refrigerator to impart its flavor into the eggs, but be sure the shells are perfectly dry. Even though you will see this everywhere – do not store your truffle in dry rice, as the rice dehydrates the truffle and absorbs the aroma.

