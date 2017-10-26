A Sous Vide Recipe: Ginger-Chili Duck Legs

Our friends at ChefSteps recently asked wild game expert David Draper for some recipes, and he delivered.

Even the most enthusiastic duck hunters are often at a loss when it comes to ideas for cooking the bird’s legs. Enter ChefSteps guest contributor and wild game expert David Draper. His recommendation for tackling this fowl’s tough, lean muscles? Sous vide. Long cooking times break down the meat into delicious little drumsticks made to be picked up with your fingers and eaten like chicken wings. This sticky, spicy glaze is inspired by popular Thai recipes, but you can use any of your favorite wing sauces instead.

Get the full recipe at ChefSteps, and also purchase your own shiny Joule. You can find hefty duck legs at our website, and give this recipe a try.

The ChefSteps Joule in action. Seasoned duck legs in the vacuum-sealed bag going into the water bath.

Because sous vide cooking does not afford the crispy skin we all like on duck, finishing the legs under the broiler with a simple ginger-chili glaze is a must.

Are you cooking sous vide? Check our post to learn more about this culinary technique.