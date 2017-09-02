Try the Best Duck Tacos in America

Eater went to Cosme to learn the secrets of their famous duck carnitas dish for an episode of The Meat Show. They missed one important detail about the “rare and expensive breed of duck” – it’s D’Artagnan Rohan Duck.

Eaten by presidents, adored by food writers and restaurant critics, many of whom named it a top dish in NYC, and even “best tacos in America,” this duck recipe takes four days to prepare. It’s just that elaborate.

Watch the Eater video below for a peek at the process.

Make Duck Carnitas At Home

Bloomberg shared the recipe, along with great photos, so you can make this duck carnitas dish at home.

If you are up for the challenge, order your whole Rohan Duck from dartagnan.com. It may seem daunting, but the actual kitchen skills are simple enough. You will also need a good deal of duck fat… and Mexican Coca-Cola.

Have you tried Cosme’s duck carnitas? If you reproduce the recipe at home, be sure to let us know! Post your best food pics on social media and tag @dartagnanfoods. We are on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest – and we love to see what’s cooking!

Featured photo at top from Time Out.