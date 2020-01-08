10 Quick and Easy Recipes to Start the New Year Right

Did you make a resolution to eat well in the New Year? Studies show the best way to follow a healthy eating plan is to cook at home, where you can control the quality and the ingredients. Plan ahead to make better choices and try our easy recipes for tasty meals.

This easy chicken drumstick recipe is great for busy weeknights because it’s prepped, cooked, and served in one pan with fingerling potatoes, whole garlic, tart lemons, and fresh herbs. Choose our organic or Green Circle chicken drums for outstanding flavor.

In this recipe, Wagyu filet mignon gets a flavorful coating of soft mixed herbs and tangy Dijon mustard. It’s simple enough for a weeknight dinner, but fancy enough for a special occasion – and it cooks fast. Swap Wagyu beef for Angus filet mignon if you like.

This quick-cooking stir-fry recipe stars lamb tenderloin, supported by shiitake mushrooms, tender, crisp vegetables, and an umami-rich sauce. Did we mention quick cooking? It’s done in about 20 minutes – faster than you can get delivery.

This Korean-style buffalo burger recipe is heavy on flavor. Fresh lettuce replaces buns, while sweet and spicy kimchi slaw and a zesty chili mayo top it off.

Our outside skirt steak is super tender and full-flavored. Here we’ve simply seasoned and seared it, then blistered shishito peppers in the subsequent pan-drippings. This keto-friendly recipe is great in any season.

This easy Instant Pot recipe turns out fall-off-the-bone-tender Asian-style baby back ribs in a fraction of the time of a traditional cooking method. Finish them on the grill or grill pan for a deliciously caramelized surface.

Veal Scallopini with white wine, lemon, and capers is a classic dish that comes together quickly enough for a weeknight dinner. Our exceptionally tender French veal top round and velvety veal demi-glace make this simple dish extra special.

This easy sheet-pan dinner with fully cooked duck confit, roasted lemony green beans with almonds and crispy duck fat potatoes is ready in 45 minutes.

Quick-cooking chicken breast, shrimp, andouille sausage, and Tasso ham create a hearty meal with layers of flavor and texture in this one-pot jambalaya. So satisfying and super easy to make!

With plenty of crispy sautéed mixed mushrooms, black truffle butter, and pancetta, this creamy pappardelle is the ultimate comfort food dish. After all, isn’t this the season to indulge in some home-made comfort food?

Shop dartagnan.com to stock your fridge for home cooking and meal planning.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.