You’ll Love These Easy Truffled Egg Recipes for Brunch

The perfect brunch recipe is easy to make, yet special enough for a weekend. We have two recipes with eggs and truffle that are perfect for your next brunch – be it a celebratory occasion or a casual meal at home. Read on to learn more about truffles and get the recipes.

Most recipes featuring truffles are augmented with truffle butter, truffle oil, or truffle salt. These truffle products enhance the experience by layering complex flavors in the dish. The more the better, especially when it comes to lightly flavored summer truffles.

Summer truffles (Tuber aestivum) are usually in season from April to early September. Though similar in appearance to black winter truffles, summer truffles have a lighter color, crunchier texture and a more delicate, somewhat floral flavor that is best enjoyed raw. Eat them grated over pasta, risotto, eggs or cheese dishes, or use them to finish sauces.

Black winter truffles (Tuber melanosporum) are the stuff of legend. They used to be available only from December to February, but because cultivation efforts have finally borne incredibly tasty fruit in Australia, we can enjoy them from June to August as well.

Known as the “black diamond” of the kitchen, black winter truffles are prized by connoisseurs and four-star chefs the world over. The black winter truffle has dark, robustly-veined flesh and a distinct, strong flavor and aroma. Slice paper-thin with a mandoline or truffle shaver to top cooked steaks or other cooked meats. Grate truffles into wine or cream-based sauces, or shave them onto cooked pasta, scrambled eggs or potato dishes.

Truffled Egg in a Hole

Whether you call it egg in a hole, egg in a basket, or sunshine eggs, here’s a luxurious upgrade to this old fashioned breakfast favorite. While we used summer truffles in this recipe, feel free to swap for winter truffles in season.

Ingredients

2 large pastured eggs

2 slices country bread, about ¾-inch thick, each

3 tablespoons Black Truffle Butter

Flake salt and freshly ground pepper

Fresh Fresh Black Winter Truffle or Fresh Summer Truffle, for serving

Preparation

Crack the eggs into ramekins and set aside. Using a 2-inch biscuit cutter, cut a hole in the middle of each slice of bread. Heat a heavy skillet over medium heat for about 4 minutes, then add truffle butter. When the truffle butter stops foaming, place slices of bread in pan and lower the heat to medium. Cook the bread about 1 minute then turn over. Gently pour an egg into each hole and season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 3 minutes. Then using a wide spatula, carefully turn over and continue cooking until desired doneness, about 1 minute for over easy. Transfer to a plate and shave a generous helping of black truffle over the top then serve immediately.

Recipe Tips: Fresh truffle should be shaved as thin as possible. If you don’t have a truffle shaver or a ceramic hand-held mandolin, you can also grate the truffle with a Microplane grater.

Soft Scrambled Egg with Mascarpone & Summer Truffle

There’s nothing like eggs scrambled with truffle butter. But we made things even tastier by adding creamy mascarpone, fresh slices of truffle and serving it all on crispy truffle butter toast. Not only is this easy recipe quick to make but it’s an impressive dish for a special brunch.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Black Truffle Butter

2 slices country bread

4 large pastured eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons mascarpone

Flake salt & freshly ground black pepper

Fresh Fresh Black Winter Truffle or Fresh Summer Truffle, for serving

Preparation

In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, melt the truffle butter. Place the bread in a pan and swirl to coat in butter then turn over. Cook until toasted and crisp on both sides, about 1-2 minutes. Set aside. Lower heat medium and add eggs. Using a rubber spatula, stir to create curds and slide eggs from edges to the center. Cook until just set, about 2 minutes. Top each slice of griddled bread with a portion of eggs and top immediately with mascarpone. Season with salt and pepper. Top generously with shaved truffle.

