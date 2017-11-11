Culture, Holidays

Results of The Kitchn Turkey Review

Posted by D'Artagnan on

One of our favorite websites The Kitchn reviewed 4 turkeys they ordered online – including D’Artagnan Organic Turkey – and while each turkey had its merits, their final favorite was our organic bird! We’re proud that

Read Danielle Centoni’s turkey tasting article, and order your organic turkey soon! Thanksgiving is coming, and we have limited supplies of these fine birds.

kitchn turkey review3

About Our Organic Turkey

Our USDA certified-organic, whole turkeys are raised free-range in the USA and fed a 100% organic, all vegetarian, non-GMO diet with no antibiotics or hormones. Our organic turkeys have 25% less fat than standard, commercially-raised turkeys, and roast up nice and crispy on the outside, with a tender, meaty and moist center.

All orders ship via FedEx Overnight. You choose your delivery date – up to 30 days in advance. Orders placed before Noon ET, Monday-Thursday can be delivered the next business day. For Thanksgiving delivery, orders must be placed before Noon EST, Monday, November 20th. Turkey, Turkey Breast, Goose or Capon must be delivered on November 17th, 18th or 21st.

