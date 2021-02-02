Get Inspired to Make a Fantastic Valentine’s Day Dinner

There’s nothing more romantic than a home-made meal – except perhaps cooking it together. Plan for a shared kitchen adventure on Valentine’s Day this year. We’ve got some new products and inspirations to help you decide on the perfect meal to share with your significant other.

Lots of Love for these Lollipop Lamb Chops

Lean and flavorful, grass-fed lamb is known for its fine-grained tenderness and sweet, complex taste. These two-bite lollipop chops look and taste great, and feature a clean bone for presentation and a large, meaty eye packed with flavor. They are perfect for a cozy dinner at home for two – as an appetizer or the main course.

Quick and easy to pan sear when seasoned simply with salt and pepper – or your favorite spices – these lamb chops are a new favorite at D’Artagnan.

Let’s Heat Things Up in the Kitchen

Looking to try something new for Valentine’s Day? We would love to help! Our meal inspiration bundles combine a protein (or two), a flavor enhancer – like mushrooms, truffle butter, or demi-glace – and a recipe to guide you through mastering your next delicious meal. Get inspired to make bacon-wrapped filet mignon with truffle butter, a French classic like coq au vin or duck magret, or even Tournedos Rossini – just perfect for sharing with your Valentine. Find your flavor with our selection of special product bundles.

That’s not the only thing we have going on for Valentine’s Day at dartagnan.com. Come back daily to find a new deal on the perfect ingredients for your Valentine’s Day dinner – or any meal – in our 10 Days of Sweet Deals.

Five Foodie Film Recommendations

Finally, because you might want to curl up with a romantic movie after dinner, revisit our blog post of last year with 5 food-focused films to watch together. We even matched the film to a related recipe because we are that nerdy about food.

Be sure to show us your Valentine’s Day cooking triumphs by posting photos on social media! We always love to see what’s cooking.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 35 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.