Our Top 10 New Products Introduced in 2020

We’ve had a busy year with dozens of new products added to our website. With so many more people discovering the joys of cooking at home this year, our website has grown to meet their needs. Of course, we love all the new products so it’s not easy to play favorites. Read on for the list!

1. Charcuterie of the Year

How can we choose just one? 2020 saw the introduction of three cured and sliced hams – ideal for charcuterie boards, pandemic snacking, wrapping around fruit, and serving alongside cheese. It’s an international affair with Mangalica ham – from heritage Hungarian hogs – Serrano ham, the pride of Spain, and genuine Jambon de Bayonne, imported from France.

2. Better Beef for a Better World

Like wine and cheese, beef gets better with age. This past year we introduced an extraordinary line with a variety of 100% grass-fed beef cuts. Our unique grass-fed beef is inspired by the prized vaca vieja of Spain, and is raised to twice the age of the average steer – on pristine pastures, sustainably and in harmony with nature. The beef offers robust, natural flavors and complex marbling with a golden hue. Go ahead and sink your teeth into something totally new in 2021 with our vintage beef.

3. Our Favorite Bird

There’s no doubt that 2020 was the year of the chicken. In March and April, the chicken demand from home cooks and grocers was so great that we worked with our farmers to pivot and put chicken cuts in smaller, more easily stored packs (rather than restaurant-sized cases). Our Heritage Green Circle™ chicken cuts were a welcome addition to the flock and people across the nation discovered the pleasure of roasting a whole bird. You can find all the new chicken items here.

4. The Unexpected Hit

Technically, this pick could be filed under charcuterie. This year we introduced thick-cut bacon, hotel bacon, a mini slab of bacon … and drumroll, please … bacon ends and pieces. This pack of smoky, pork flavor got rave reviews and is perfectly suited to all kinds of recipes and improvisations in the kitchen. Learn more about ways to enjoy bacon ends and pieces in our blog post. See all our bacon here.

5. Grind of the Year

Early summer saw the launch of grass-fed ground lamb which was a big hit at the grill. This “lamby” but not gamey grind has great flavor and offered a fresh take on burgers, chili, kebabs, and meatballs. We shared 5 ground lamb recipes on the blog to inspire you.

6. Best Braising Cut of the Year

Along with heritage pork shanks, belly and tenderloin, we introduced a chef favorite: the heritage pork shoulder. Sold in a single pack, this hefty cut of pure porcine bliss is ideal for the slow cooker, the Instant Pot, or a long braise in the oven. Large enough to feed a family (sometimes for days) this cut was a quarantine hero that deserved the accolades.

7. The Top Roasting Cut

Late in 2020, we brought in the most beautiful Angus beef standing rib roast, which sold out almost as fast as we could restock it. The hit of the holidays, this roast is ideal for family meals all year long. Learn more about this worthy cut in this post. Perhaps 2021 will be the Year of the Rib Roast …

8. The Grill’s Best Friend

There was an epic amount of grilling done this spring and summer. We were excited to add skirt, hanger, and flank steaks for the grill this year, but it seems to always come back to the classic burger. There’s nothing better, as our new big, juicy burgers proved. These Angus beef patties are 1-inch thick and 4.2 inches in diameter and are generously crafted to fill the bun. Big-bite burgers at their best!

9. Fungi of the Year

Welcome to the party, mushrooms. Our cultivated, organic mushrooms were delivered to many homes in their new 1lb package size. Without a double, the ruffled, gorgeous maitake was the ‘shroom of the year. Honorary mention to black winter truffles – the fanciest fungi around – served by a record number of home cooks who missed their favorite restaurant dishes. Check out the fresh mushroom offerings here.

10. Best Updated Product

Our outstanding truffle turkey breast got a little makeover this year – and caught the attention of Rachael Ray among others. This fully-cooked turkey breast was reimagined by our recipe development team with a blanket of truffle shavings on top. It’s fantastic when heated like a ham, sliced cold for sandwiches, or diced for the ultimate pot pie.

We hope you enjoyed some of these products in 2020 – and if not, here comes 2021! Find your new flavor and and explore our latest launches at dartagnan.com.

