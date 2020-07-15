All for One, Foie for All! Exciting News for California

Good news for foie gras lovers in CA! It is now legal to sell foie gras across state lines. Thus, effective immediately, we are selling foie gras on our website and shipping to home cooks in the great state of California. Read on for details or go directly to the foie gras and start the celebration!

On July 14, 2020, U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson ruled that out-of-state foie gras producers and purveyors can ship to California residents, as long as the transaction is done by a seller outside of California and the order is shipped by a third party. Translation: if you live in California, you can buy foie gras at dartagnan.com and we can send it to you by FedEx.

The ban against raising and selling foie gras in California still stands (for now, as it is being challenged in appeal), but this legal clarification means that food lovers can once again enjoy the freedom to eat what they choose – including foie gras – in their own homes.

How Do You Like Your Foie Gras?

Seared and served hot. Creamy, cold, and spreadable. Alone or paired with almost any ingredient. Foie gras is beloved in culinary circles for its incredible versatility.

Whether you’re ordering for yourself or sending the ultimate foie gras care package to a friend in California, we have 7 easy ways you can enjoy our most popular foie gras products.

From the simple indulgence of foie gras on a burger to the more elaborate pleasures of foie gras mousse in an apple tart, we have recipes for every skill level – and every taste.

Did You Know? D’Artagnan was the first company in the United States to market domestically raised fresh foie gras.

Since 1985, D'Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones.

