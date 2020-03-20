Please Sign this Petition to Support the Restaurant Community

At D’Artagnan, we’ve been watching our clients – the independent restaurants – close their businesses, one by one, and then entire towns in one fell swoop. Some forever, some I don’t know for how long.

We need help from the government and the insurance companies – right now! Without restaurants, purveyors like us cannot survive. Without purveyors, farmers and processors cannot survive. Without farmers, nobody can survive!

If we do nothing, the next crisis will be even more deadly than the coronavirus: the supply chain will be broken, and people will starve.

Please join me in asking, requesting, begging the government to act in 2 ways:

Save the small independent food business industry, the same way it just helped the airline industry with a $50 billion bailout.

Demand that the insurance companies compensate food enterprises under their business interruption policies. All of them have excluded, since SARS, certain types of disasters — specifically communicable diseases, from their policies. We need the government to demand that this small print be eliminated.

Friends, foodies and feeders, I am asking you to join the fight for the survival of the good food supply chain – today! Please join me and sign this petition.

Thank you,

Ariane Daguin

CEO of D’Artagnan

