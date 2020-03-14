You’ll Get $25 When You Refer People with Our New Program

We’re excited to announce our new referral program! This makes it easy for you to share D’Artagnan with friends and family – and rewards you both when they shop. Read on for the details and learn how to get $25 toward your next order.



Share Your Food With Our Referral Program

The D’Artagnan referral program rewards customers for recommending us to their network of friends.

Here’s how it works. When you invite someone to experience D’Artagnan – it’s easy using Facebook, email or text – your friends will receive a unique code for $25 off their first order of $150 or more.

Once they make their initial purchase, we will reward you – the referrer – with a coupon for $25 off your next order of $150 or more. That means more duck breast, juicy steak, foie gras, sausage and pâté for you.

Then it’s time for each of you to introduce new friends to D’Artagnan, as there are no limits on how many referral coupons you can receive – so keep on sharing!

Once a friend you referred makes their first purchase with a $25 off coupon, they will not be eligible to receive additional $25 coupons for their future purchases. But they can share D’Artagnan with friends to earn referral coupons of their own, and sign up for our emails to get other promotional offers.

We’ve also made it easy to keep track of your referrals and rewards. Simply create a personal account and you’ll be able to monitor everything on your advocate dashboard in the “My Account” section of our website.

Thank You For Having Us At Your Table

This is our way of thanking you for telling others about what we offer at dartagnan.com. We hope you will enjoy this new referral program, and share D’Artagnan with many of your friends and family. We look forward to serving you soon!

Terms & Conditions Offer valid for one-time use on any single, qualifying purchase containing $150 or more of in-stock products where the promotion code above is entered during checkout. Limit 1 promotion code per individual order. Order minimum is equal to the total value of products in the cart before the application of the promotion code. Shipping/delivery charges and gift certificate purchases do not apply toward minimum order requirements. Offer not valid on prior/pending orders and may not be used during “flash” or “freezer” sales. Other restrictions may apply.

