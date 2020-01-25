恭喜发财! Happy Lunar New Year!

Happy Chinese New Year! Today marks the first day of the year of the rat, which symbolizes wealth and plenty. The rat is the first animal of the Chinese zodiac, which means this year is the start of a new 12-year cycle. Food (and food symbolism) will play a big part in the next few weeks of celebrations. Below are some dishes for good luck in the coming year.

In Chinese culture, foods take on symbolism, and certain dishes are eaten at the New Year for these meanings. For instance, the duck symbolizes luck and fidelity – and we have lots of duck!

Here’s a fantastic recipe from one of our favorite chefs, Anita Lo. Her Breast of Duck with Hoisin and Figs mixes classic, Chinese flavors with a whimsical presentation. Another favorite is Duck Breasts with Apricot Szechuan Peppercorn Sauce, which is quite easy to make, and incredibly delicious.

Fresh oranges symbolize wealth and unity, so why not make our Easy Duck a L’Orange?

Eat stir-fried greens for wealth since the Cantonese word for lettuce sounds like “growing fortune.” Fried dumplings also symbolize wealth with their golden color and ingot shape.

Not up to making dumplings at home? Try our delicious recipe for fried wontons stuffed with duck confit.

The golden color of fried spring rolls equals good fortune. Our recipe for Duck Confit Spring Rolls fits the bill and is sure to be a fun cooking project.

Red is a lucky color during Chinese New Year and red-cooked chicken is a classic “lucky” dish, symbolizing happiness and good fortune. This recipe for chicken wings with chili sauce is an easy-to-make substitute for that traditional Chinese dish.

Fish is also an important food for the new year, representing an increase in prosperity. Whichever dishes you indulge in, we wish you prosperity, good health and lots of luck in the new year! And as our Chinese friends say, 吉慶有餘! (May your happiness be without limit!).

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.