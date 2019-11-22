Don’t Miss Out on the Best Turkey for Thanksgiving

These are the last days to order a fresh D’Artagnan turkey and have it delivered to your doorstep before the big day. Our turkeys are featured on menus at many restaurants across the nation, and you can Thanksgiving like a pro with a D’Artagnan turkey on your table. Read on to choose the right bird for your family.

5-Star Organic Turkey

Treat yourself—and your family—to the most sumptuous turkey dinner they’ve ever experienced. Our turkeys are bursting with superb flavor, and roast up nice and crispy on the outside, with a tender, meaty and moist center.

Many happy customers have reported that once they tried our USDA-certified organic turkeys, they simply couldn’t eat bland conventional turkey anymore.

Holiday hit! I ordered a 25-pound organic turkey. It arrived on time, even when a blizzard hit! We had 28 people for dinner and there was hardly any leftovers. I was very pleased. I know where I’m getting my poultry and meats from now on. Excellent quality. – Tina from Park Ridge

Small farms in the Midwest raise Broad-breasted White turkeys – the most popular breed – in adherence to the strict USDA standards required for organic certification. The turkeys eat 100% organic feed, free of pesticides and other chemicals, and drink pure well water.

Simply the BEST! We have made many organic, free-range turkeys for holidays, but this is simply one of the best ever. It was lean, but juicy. Cooked great! Had a ton of meat, all of it tasting wonderful. My family thinks it was me, but I think it was the turkey! -Many Dogs from WI

Old-Fashioned Turkey Flavor

D’Artagnan Heritage turkeys are from Narragansett and Bourbon Red stock – not hybrids -and don’t get as large as conventional birds. They make up for it with heavy breasts, dark, rich meat, and authentic, old-fashioned turkey flavor. Air-chilled and hand-processed, these heritage turkeys offer extra crispy skin when roasted for a truly show-stopping centerpiece to your meal.

Repeating again next year 63 years of frozen turkey were surpassed in a quick decision to order a fresh turkey this year. Outstanding service and taste. – Torpedo1956 from ID

In order to qualify as heritage breeds, the birds must naturally mate and have a long, productive lifespan and a slow growth rate. Our heritage turkeys can even fly. These old breeds cannot be pushed to grow quickly the way factory-farmed turkeys are. Our heritage turkeys are grain-fed with non-GMO corn and soy. No antibiotics or hormones are ever used, and each bird is processed by hand to ensure quality.

This is the first time I’ve wanted MORE turkey! I served this for Thanksgiving dinner, and it was amazing. I used a dry brine, and I only had about a day and a half before needed to allow the skin to dry out. I used lemons, onions, wine and hard apple cider in the pan and stuffed in the bird. It was the most flavorful turkey I’ve ever tasted! The meat was juicy and although I normally tolerate turkey because it’s a tradition, this is one I loved!” -Kim from ATX

