Is this the Best Side for BBQ & Grilled Meats?

This might well be our new favorite recipe for sweet summer corn. As easy to make as they are delicious, these corn fritters make a satisfying side for all your grilled meals. Spicy chorizo sausage and Manchego cheese are the perfect complements to fresh corn kernels. Read on for the simple recipe.

Serve these corn fritters with a salad for a light lunch or as a side dish for your favorite grilled and barbecued meats.

Ingredients

3 links Chorizo Sausage, finely chopped

3 cups fresh corn kernels (cut from about 6 -7 ears of corn)

3 green onions, white and greens parts, finely chopped

¼ cup chopped fresh mixed herbs, we used chives, flat-leaf parsley, and chervil

½ cup grated young Fontina cheese

½ cup grated Manchego cheese

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

4 large eggs, beaten

1 cup all-purpose flour, plus more if needed

High smoke point oil, we used a mixture of avocado oil & Duck Fat

Flake salt

Preparation

To a small dry skillet over medium-high heat, add chorizo and saute until browned and slightly rendered, about 5 minutes. Remove chorizo with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. In a large bowl stir together chorizo, corn kernels, green onion, herbs, Fontina, Manchego, a pinch of salt, and several grinds of black pepper. Add eggs, turning mixture to coat. Stir in flour, folding mixture until evenly incorporated. The mixture should hold its shape. If it’s too loose, add about a tablespoon of flour, if it’s too dry add about a teaspoon or so of water. Rest mixture for about 10 minutes. When ready to cook, heat about 3 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When hot, add a few scoops of batter to the pan and flatten gently. Cook until golden brown and set then turn and continue to cook on the other side. Set cooked fritters on a paper towel-lined sheet pan and sprinkle with flake salt. Continue cooking in batches until all of the batter is used, keeping the cooked fritters in a warm oven, if desired.

