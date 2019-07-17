This Could Be Your New Favorite Way to Make Ribs

The best way to make ribs in the summer is with your Instant Pot or multi-cooker. The whole process takes less than an hour, and while the ribs cook you can relax in the yard or pool. Because they are finished on the grill, this recipe is also great to make a day ahead and grill at a backyard gathering. Read on for the how-to.

Tender, succulent baby back ribs in under an hour? Yes! Start with our Berkshire Pork Baby Back Ribs and add a sweet, licoricey fennel rub and a splash of apple juice for succulent results. This easy Instant Pot recipe produces moist and flavorful ribs quickly – making it perfect for a weeknight meal or weekend entertaining.

Ingredients

2 racks Berkshire Pork Baby Back Ribs

Kosher salt

1½ tablespoons freshly ground fennel seeds

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Freshly ground black pepper

2/3 cup apple juice

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon fennel pollen

Preparation

Prep the ribs: Remove the membrane from the back of the rack, then cut into individual ribs by slicing between each bone. Leave at room temperature for about 45 minutes. In a large mixing bowl, stir together 1 tablespoon salt, ground fennel seeds, brown sugar, smoked paprika, and several grinds of black pepper. Add ribs and toss in spice mixture, using your hands to make sure all the ribs are evenly coated. Place the ribs in the Instant Pot neatly in 2 layers. Add apple juice and soy sauce. Close and lock the lid and turn the release valve to sealed position. Cook the ribs on high pressure for 25 minutes; turn the Instant Pot off and ‘Quick Release’ steam. Meanwhile, preheat a grill to medium-high, direct flame. Or if not grilling, preheat broiler to high. Transfer ribs to a sheet pan and set aside. Use the ‘saute’ function on the instant pot to reduce the cooking liquid by half. Brush ribs with liquid. Grill the meat-side down (or broil meat-side up) until nicely caramelized, about 5-7 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together 2 teaspoons salt and fennel pollen. Lightly sprinkle fennel salt over ribs before serving.

Recipe Tips: These ribs can be pressure cooked up to a day ahead – follow steps 1-4 then refrigerate both the ribs and sauce until ready to grill the next day. While serving 4 as a main course, these ribs make an excellent party appetizer and will feed about 8. Garnish with fresh fennel fronds for a festive touch.

Shop all our cuts for BBQ and smoking at dartagnan.com.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.