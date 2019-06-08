The Best Liver and Onion Sandwich You’ll Ever Have

This isn’t an ordinary liver and onions recipe. You can make our sandwich with chicken and turkey liver mousse – and tender asparagus – in 15 minutes. Just because you don’t have a lot of time doesn’t mean you should compromise on quality. Turn to our charcuterie line for ready-to-eat options that are easy to use in recipes like this one. Read on for a satisfying sandwich that’s way better than take-out.

Liver Mousse Sandwich with Asparagus & Balsamic Onions

If you like chicken liver mousse, you’ll love this easy sandwich recipe. Our Peppercorn Mousse – made with liver from free-range chickens and turkeys – is paired with tender, crisp asparagus and sweet balsamic roasted onions.

Ingredients

1 medium red onion, halved and sliced thin

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed

1 fresh baguette, about 16-inches long

1 container Peppercorn Mousse

Preparation

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a medium bowl stir together onion, vinegar, and olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Spread evenly on a parchment lined sheet pan and roast in the oven until softened, about 10-12 minutes. Cool. While the onions are cooling, blanch the asparagus in salted simmering water for about 3 minutes. Run under cool water to halt cooking. Cut the baguette into 4 equal portions and split each piece lengthwise. Spread each piece with the peppercorn mousse on both cut sides, dividing evenly. Divide the asparagus among the sandwiches and top with a portion of balsamic onions. Sandwich together and serve with your favorite sides.

Shop our charcuterie line at dartagnan.com and explore other recipes using these timeless and convenient favorites.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.