A Zesty New Way to Have Steak for Dinner

This easy salad recipe has strong Thai flavors that hit all the right notes – sweet, spicy, tangy, and rich. We used Wagyu beef NY strip steak but pork tenderloin, buffalo steak, or duck breast would be equally delicious. Mmm … we’re definitely trying duck breast next. This colorful, crunchy salad makes a quick, fresh meal, great for weekend gatherings or weeknight dinners. Low on carbs, high on flavor! Read on for the recipe.

Thai-Style Steak Salad

Plan at least 20 minutes for the steak to marinate, though an hour is better. Chop the vegetables while the steak is marinating, and this meal comes together in a flash.

Ingredients

2 Wagyu Boneless NY Strip Steaks

2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

1 tablespoon fish sauce

Juice and zest of 2 limes

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 shallot, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1-inch piece of ginger root, peeled and grated

1 Thai bird chili pepper, seeded and diced

⅓ cup chopped cilantro + ¼ cup cilantro leaves, divided use

1½ cups thinly sliced Napa cabbage

1 cup thinly sliced red cabbage

⅓ of an English cucumber, sliced

¼ of a red bell pepper, sliced

⅓ cup mint leaves

¼ cup basil leaves

¼ cup cashews, toasted and chopped (optional)

⅛ cup toasted coconut flakes (optional)

Preparation

In a medium bowl, whisk together soy sauce, grapeseed oil, fish sauce, lime juice and brown sugar until sugar is dissolved. Stir in shallot, garlic, ginger, lime zest, chili pepper, and the chopped cilantro. Divide mixture in half, setting aside one half for dressing. Place steaks in a non-reactive dish and cover with the other half of the dressing mixture. Marinate at room temperature for 20 minutes to 1 hour. Using an oiled grill pan over medium-high heat, cook steaks until internal temperature reaches 135 degrees F for medium-rare, about 4 minutes per side. Rest steaks for 10 minutes before slicing against the grain. To a large bowl, add both types of cabbage, cucumber, and bell pepper. Whisk reserved dressing before adding it to the bowl, toss well. Allow the salad to sit for a few minutes before tossing in cilantro leaves, mint, and basil. Top salad with cashews, coconut, and sliced steak.

This bright salad should serve four. Adjust down for two, or double up for a party.

