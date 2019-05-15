Make this Super-Easy One-Pan Chicken on a Weeknight

This chicken recipe couldn’t be easier! It’s prepped, cooked, and served in one pan, which makes it perfect for busy weeknights. With fingerling potatoes, whole garlic, tart lemons, and fresh herbs, this chicken drumstick recipe is a keeper. Read on for the details.

Garlicky Lemon & Herb Baked Chicken Drumsticks with Fingerlings

Serves 2-3 people

Ingredients

1 pack Green Circle Chicken, Drums

½ pound fingerling potatoes

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 head garlic, cut in half on the diameter

1 lemon, sliced

3 sprigs fresh thyme

¼ cup Duck Fat, melted

2 tablespoons chopped fresh soft herbs, we used tarragon, chervil, and chives

Fresh baguette, for serving

Preparation

Remove the chicken from the refrigerator 20 minutes before cooking. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Place the drumsticks and fingerling potatoes in a 9” x 13” oven-safe casserole dish. Season well with salt, pepper, and smoked paprika. Add garlic, lemon slices, thyme, and duck fat. Toss everything to coat in the fat. Bake for 30 minutes. Raise heat to 425 degrees F and continue to cook until chicken is nicely browned and cooked through and potatoes and garlic are soft and jammy, about 20 minutes more. Remove casserole from the oven and sprinkle with chopped fresh herbs. Rest for 10 minutes before serving. Serve with baguette for spreading with soft roasted garlic and dipping into the pan drippings. Salad greens lightly dressed with a tart vinaigrette or steamed asparagus make great accompaniments.

We used our exclusive Green Circle chicken drumsticks for this recipe. Have you tried this special chicken yet? Shop Green Circle chicken at dartagnan.com.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.