Here are 5 Great Ways to Roast Pork for Easter

Go beyond serving plain old pork, and choose Berkshire pork or our exclusive milk-fed porcelet for the perfect Easter dinner. Our pork is raised right to taste better. The results are meltingly tender, spectacular in flavor and nothing like the pale, commodity pork so common on today’s market. Read on for 5 show-stopping pork roast recipes from a super-simple rack to succulent porchetta.

This porcelet rib rack recipe is accented with aromatic fennel, apples, and a flavorful pan sauce with apple brandy, maple syrup, and balsamic vinegar.

This Berkshire pork crown roast recipe makes a show-stopping holiday centerpiece. Our Berkshire pork rack is so juicy and flavorful, you need very little seasoning besides salt, pepper, and a few herbs.

This porchetta recipe just takes a little patience, some knife skills, and succulent porcelet loin. Take your time to blister the skin evenly for best results.

A simple maple syrup and Dijon mustard glaze give a sweet kick to our Berkshire pork rib roast. Using the reverse searing method is not only easy, it ensures juicy results.

This easy recipe uses a simple spice rub and a reverse sear to ensure that the tender Berkshire pork rack is the star of this special occasion roast.

Which pork roast is right for you?

