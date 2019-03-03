Look What We Found On Instagram! 5 Amazing Chef Photos

We love looking at food. If you’re like us and want to see beautiful plates created by chefs, Instagram is the place to be. Read on to see some highlights of our what our chefs are posting – using our products, of course – to whet your appetite. Join us on Instagram for a view into the many kitchens – professional and home – that serve D’Artagnan. Fair warning: these pictures will make you hungry.

Our theme this time is pâté and terrine – two charcuterie staples that you can always find at dartagnan.com.

Wild game and foie gras combine in Scottish pheasant rillettes with huckleberry dijon and pickled beech mushrooms.

Pear is always a good choice to pair with terrine of foie gras. Chef Daniel Humm presents it simply with slivers of pear artfully arranged on top.

This colorful plate makes terrine of foie gras a tropical experience.

Terrine of foie gras and beef daube, apple salad, cider reduction, burgundy truffle, mustard and toast points.

Our feed is full of beautiful house-made pâtés from Scales like this pâté en croûte with Berkshire pork belly, duck breast, foie gras, sweetbreads, and green peppercorn, served with cornichons and grainy mustard.

See? Another we couldn’t resist sharing. Country-style Berkshire pork pâté baked inside a winter squash.

This foie gras terrine with figs and flowers makes an elegant and minimalist plate.

Are you a fan of pâté and terrine? If you are new to it, check our recent blog post on the subject to learn more. Peruse the options at dartagnan.com and order some today.

