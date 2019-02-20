The Cassoulet War Winners & Your Chance to Eat Real Cassoulet

Our 5th Annual Cassoulet War was held on Monday, February 18, 2019. With 25 chefs competing for 3 prizes and bragging rights as cassoulet champion until next year’s competition, it was a night to remember. Read on for the winners and some photos of the festivities … and find out how you can taste some of these cassoulets in NYC this week.

Cassoulet War attendees challenged themselves to taste each cassoulet while drinking fine wine from the Southwest of France. If you’ve ever had cassoulet, you know that eating 25 servings of this hearty bean and meat stew is a challenge indeed!

Our Special Guests from France

Not only did we bring notable chefs from France, but representatives from the Grande Confrérie du Cassoulet de Castelnaudary joined us for the Cassoulet War. These distinguished guests – and experts in the hearty bean and meat stew – made the circuit and tasted the cassoulets. Wearing velvet robes and hats that look like the clay cassole – the bowl in which cassoulet is made – they certainly caught the attention of the crowd.

The role of the Confrérie is to safeguard the traditional dish against imitations, shortcuts and lesser-quality cassoulets. They patrol restaurants in the cassoulet belt of France to ensure the sanctity of the cassoulet, and the restaurateurs in the region aspire to get their seal of approval.

And the winners of the D’Artagnan Cassoulet War 2019 are…

WINNER – Most Traditional Cassoulet: Chef Dieter Samijn of Bar Boulud of NY.

WINNER – Most Daring Cassoulet: Chef Andy Knudson of Restaurant Marc Forgione in NY.

WINNER – The People’s Choice: Chef Philippe Lievre of Le Rendez-Vous Bistro in NJ.

For a full list of our esteemed chefs, judges, and sponsors, click here.

Looking to taste some cassoulet yourself?

Head to these NYC restaurants to try their signature cassoulet all week long, and stop in for the Cassoulet Crawl on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Each restaurant will be hosting a French chef and presenting mini portions of cassoulet. Try to hit them all for the full experience. Tag @dartagnanfoods on social media and show us your cassoulet!

Try two different mini cassoulets made by host Chef Harold Moore and Chef Erwan Caradec of La Maison de la Poutine in Paris.

Special guest Chef David Campigotto of Chez David in Castelnaudary, France will present a mini – and very authentic – cassoulet.

Chef Robert Hohmann is joined by Chef Christophe Fazan of Restaurant Emile in Toulouse, and the 2017 World Champion Cassoulet de Toulouse.

Chef Laetitia Rouabah will offer a mini cassoulet alongside a cassoulet by Chef Jean-Pierre Xiradakis, of La Tupina, Bordeaux, France.

Taste the winning cassoulet by Chef Dieter Samijn and the cassoulet from Chef Christian Constant, of Maison Constant in Paris, and the 2018 World Champion Cassoulet de Toulouse.

Bon appetit!

