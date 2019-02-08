What is Poussin? Watch our Video and Get Recipes

Have you tried poussin? Pronounced poo-SAHN, this small, young chicken – sometimes called spring chicken – makes the perfect single serving size. The delicate, tender and lean meat will cook like chicken – only a lot quicker, which makes it quite convenient. Watch a short video about poussin and get inspired to cook this tasty little bird.

Buy whole or semi-boneless poussin at dartagnan.com and try one of our 7 deliciously easy poussin recipes.

About Our Poussin

D’Artagnan is dedicated to finding farmers that share our vision of a more humane and sustainable way of rearing livestock. We look at scale and sustainability; working only with those farms that respect nature and focus on the best animal welfare practices.

We procure our poussin from two small poultry farms, one in New Jersey, the other in South Carolina. Both farms follow strict protocols and raise the birds humanely in open barns with plenty of space, on an all-vegetarian diet of corn, soy and clean, fresh water without any antibiotics or hormones.

We hope you enjoy our poussin and tell us how you cook it in the comments.

Since 1985, D'Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones.

