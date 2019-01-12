Why Should You Get Tickets to the Cassoulet War in NYC?

The reasons are clear: this is the tastiest event of the season and you will get to sample 24 different versions of cassoulet, mingle with chefs, drink French wine and argue over which cassoulet is best – all while benefiting Action Against Hunger. Join us on February 18th, 2019, as 24 chefs battle for cassoulet supremacy in our 5th Annual Cassoulet War in NYC. Read on for details and to purchase tickets.

At the Cassoulet War, our esteemed panel of judges will choose the Most Authentic and Most Daring Cassoulet Champions from among the chef’s offerings.

We need YOU to vote for the Most Popular Cassoulet!

Be sure to bring your appetite. This walk-around tasting includes plenty of Madiran and Cahors wine, along with Armagnac to drink (war is a thirsty business).

The battle begins at 7:00 PM and continues until only one chef is left standing at 9:30 PM.

Plus there is a raffle! You might leave that evening with a round-trip ticket to France, courtesy of La Compagnie airline … and you can accompany the winning chef at the Fête du Cassoulet in Castelnaudary if you choose!

GET MORE DETAILS AND PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS HERE!

Enjoy this video from our 2017 Cassoulet War…

Will you be there? We hope to see you!

