Watch this Netflix Show for a View of the Best Restaurant in the World

A new Netflix original series takes us behind the scenes at 6 different major events in fashion, food, sports, and space. True to its name, 7 Days Out gives us access to the final week of preparation before these events. One episode focuses on the last nerve-wracking days of renovation leading up to the reopening of our client Eleven Madison Park. Read on for more about this fascinating episode.

You probably know that Eleven Madison Park was named the best restaurant in 2017 by the “World’s 50 Best” guide and awarded three Michelin stars, as well as four stars from The New York Times.

It takes a special team to shutter a restaurant newly christened “Best in the World” and entirely reinvent it. But that is exactly what Chef Daniel Humm and partner Will Guidara did last year.

This was a bold move, and 7 Days Out shows us the tense final week before the reopening in October 2017. It’s a fascinating view into the creative minds of the dedicated professionals that make – and keep – EMP at the top of its game.

Watch the trailer for 7 Days Out or watch the entire 48-minute EMP episode. We highly recommend it.

