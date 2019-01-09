This Slow Cooker Recipe Will Make You Want Wild Boar

Did you know January is National Slow Cooker Month? While it’s always a good time to crank up the slow cooker, we find it especially comforting in winter. Read on for a game-changing slow-cooked wild boar recipe that may well become your new favorite.

Shop wild boar meat at dartagnan.com and discover a whole new world of flavor.

Your first question might be: are they really wild? Absolutely. The wild boar are humanely trapped in Texas (where they are a threat to agriculture), then inspected and processed at USDA-inspected facilities, just like farm-raised hogs.

Something about eating wild boar in the heart of winter seems very comforting, in a medieval sort of way. These feral swine have been a part of the human diet for a long, long time. You can read a little more about eating wild boar here.

What does it taste like? Wild boar meat is lean, with a slightly gamey flavor that is far more intense than bland pink pork. It’s also surprisingly red when compared side by side.

The nutty, sweetish flavor of wild boar pairs well with dried fruits, chestnuts, a red wine sauce, and root vegetables on the side. This meat can stand up to strong flavors.

Slow Cooker Wild Boar Recipe

If you haven’t tried wild boar yet, this recipe for Slow Cooker Wild Boar Shoulder is a good place to start. It’s easy – the slow cooker does all the work – and yields tender meat and a rich sauce. Not only delicious as is, but the leftover meat can also be shredded for BBQ boar sandwiches, wild boar tacos, or even pulled boar nachos. The possibilities are endless. Pick up your wild boar shoulder at dartagnan.com.

You can use the recipe above to make BBQ Pulled Wild Boar Sliders with zesty barbecue sauce and a classic slaw to add crunch. Serve on soft, sweet rolls such as Hawaiian bread or mini brioche.

Bake the cooked boar meat under a blanket of mashed potatoes for shepherd’s pie, or serve on pasta. There is no wrong way to enjoy it. Tell us how you like wild boar after you try the recipe.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.