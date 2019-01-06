These 5 Instagram Pics will Inspire Your Waffle Obsession

Waffles aren’t just for breakfast – they are showing up everywhere. Many of our chef clients have been sharing pictures of their waffle creations topped with foie gras, chicken, quail and more. If you like your waffles savory, this post is for you. Read on top see the photos and get some waffle inspiration.

Now that’s a Waffle …

Our French jumbo quail is served with scrapple waffles (wait, a meat waffle!?), greens, sun gold tomatoes, pear and sorghum at Southbound in Richmond, VA.

Just Ducky

Chef Ryan Ratino (read our interview with him) of Bresca in Washington, DC uses a quirky serving dish for the waffles and adorns foie gras with fermented banana, parsnip, toffee, and Szechuan pepper.

A Texas Waffle

The classic – chicken and buttermilk waffles served with Bourbon maple syrup, whiskey butter and homemade hot sauce at Blue Door Cafe and Bakery in Houston, TX.

Fried Quail with Waffles

Fried whole quail and waffles topped with foie gras and mustard seed infused maple syrup by Chef Leon Biscoe.

Home Cooked Waffles

D’Artagnan fan and home cook Robert Browarek made our strawberry waffles with seared foie gras & balsamic syrup recipe and shared it on Instagram. Well done, Robert!

Are you obsessed with waffles? What is your favorite way to eat them? Tell us in the comments.

