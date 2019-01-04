Featured Recipes

The Top 15 Most Popular Recipes of 2018

Posted by D'Artagnan on

We rounded up the most popular recipes at dartagnan.com … did you cook any of them in 2018? These most-viewed and most-shared recipes include some of our favorites like pan-seared duck breast, cassoulet, and filet mignon with truffles and foie gras. Easy slow-cooked wild boar and pork roasts are perfect for winter meals, and there’s even a leg of lamb on the list. Read on to have a look, then tell us which ones you want to make for dinner.

1. Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes

duck-fat-roasted-potatoes-recipe

2. Thomas Keller’s Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Thomas Keller_Ad Hoc at Home_Fried Chicken

3. Magret Duck Breast à la D’Artagnan

Recipe_Magret_Dartagnan_HomeMedium

4. Easy Duck a L’Orange

easy-duck-a-lorange-recipe

5. Slow Cooker Wild Boar Shoulder

slow-cooked-pulled-wild-boar-shoulder-recipe

6. Sous Vide Duck Breasts

easy-sous-vide-duck-breasts-recipe

7. Tournedos Rossini

tournedos rossini1

8. Grilled Ribeye Steak with Garlic Herb Butter

grilled-rib-eye-steak-with-garlic-herb-butter-recipe

9. Sous Vide Venison Tri-Tip

sous-vide-venison-tri-tip-recipe.jpg

10. Easy Roast Whole Duck

easy-roast-duck-recipe

11. Cassoulet D’Artagnan

Cassoulet for 4 Plated

12. Chinese-Style Pork Roast

easy-chinese-char-siu-roast-berkshire-pork-recipe

13. Slow-Roasted Boneless Leg of Lamb with Mint Gremolata

roast-boneless-leg-of-lamb-holiday-recipe

14. Basque-Style Chicken with Chorizo

Poulet Basque Wide

15. Potato & Leek Gratin with Pancetta

potato-leek-pancetta-gratin-recipe

Thanks for making us a part of your meal plans in 2018 – here’s to a tasty 2019! What will you be cooking?

