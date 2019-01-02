Make these 5 Light and Easy Recipes in January

These light recipes will make you feel good about your resolutions. From an easy sandwich with charcuterie (no cooking) to a sheet pan poussin dinner (easy cooking), there’s something for everyone. Read on for 5 simple and flavorful recipes that can be made on a weeknight.

Start the new year off right and eat well at dartagnan.com.

Making great chicken sandwiches is easy with our ready-to-eat Smoked Chicken Breast. Pair with peppery arugula, pesto mayo, and thick slices of heirloom tomato – perfection!

This colorful, crunchy salad hits all the right notes – sweet, spicy, tangy, and rich. We used Wagyu beef steak but pork tenderloin, buffalo steak, or duck breast would be equally delicious.

Here’s an easy recipe to make umami-rich, protein-packed veggie burgers at home with our organic and wild mushrooms. Black garlic mayonnaise brings out the smoky sweetness.

Umami-rich miso butter flavors our whole poussin and creates a light, tasty sauce for exotic mushrooms and roasted baby bok choy in this super-easy recipe that’s perfect for weeknight dinners.

These veggie-packed Korean-style buffalo burgers are heavy on flavor and light on your waistline. We ditched the buns for fresh lettuce wraps and topped with a sweet and spicy kimchi slaw and a zesty chili mayo.

What are your plans for a healthy start to the new year?

