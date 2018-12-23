Watch this Video to See Why Charcuterie is a Holiday Favorite

Charcuterie is a holiday workhorse, perfect for last-minute hostess gifts, pot-lucks, impromptu gatherings, and cocktail parties. It’s great to keep some in the fridge for any occasion this time of year. Watch our holiday video below to see how charcuterie can make your holiday sparkle.

Shop our charcuterie selection today for seasonal parties – like upcoming New Year’s Eve – or for your own enjoyment.

Not sure how to create a sumptuous charcuterie board like this? Read our post on the basics of charcuterie arrangement or take it next-level and learn how to set up a stunning charcuterie and cheese board for your holiday gatherings. It’s super easy and always satisfying!

Happy holidays to you! Our warmest wishes for a healthy and happy new year!

