Will You be Serving the Best Berkshire Ham this Christmas?

Are you looking for an impressive main course for your Christmas dinner? Our newly expanded line of all-natural Berkshire hams offers you a solution with both bone-in and bone-out hams, plus a convenient spiral ham. Find the right size ham for your gathering, and read on for two glaze recipes that will wow your guests at the holidays.

Berkshire pork, also known as Kurobuta pork, makes the best ham. These heritage-breed hogs are raised on pasture, with no antibiotics or hormones, by a cooperative of small farms dedicated to humane and sustainable methods.

Our spiral ham makes a convenient and easy-to-serve centerpiece for your holiday meal.

Uncured, fully-cooked, and ready-to-eat, our hams are naturally smoked over applewood. We season the hams with sea salt and raw cane sugar, and never use nitrates, nitrites, phosphates, or artificial fillers.

Use any size ham you like with these showstopping – and super easy – recipes.

Pomegranate Glazed Ham with Brown Sugar Crust

Our smoked Berkshire pork spiral ham is glazed with tart pomegranate molasses and a touch of warm spices before getting a delectable brown sugar crust in this easy holiday recipe. Pomegranate seeds make a vibrant decoration on the plate.

pomegranate-brown-sugar-glazed-ham-recipe

Fig & Balsamic Glazed Ham

Fig jam and balsamic vinegar make a crowd-pleasing sweet-tart glaze for our Berkshire pork smoked hams – perfect for your holiday table.

fig-balsamic-glazed-holiday-ham-recipe

