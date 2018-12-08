You’ll be a Holiday Hero with this Foodie Dream Gift List

What can you give the serious foodie in your life this year? Our gift list includes some eye-popping items along with practical, quality tools for serious cooks. Read on for our picks. And don’t forget … you can always find gourmet gift boxes and samplers at dartagnan.com or give a D’Artagnan gift certificate. Because food is the greatest gift of all.

1. Cast Iron Forever

Cast iron makes a fine gift and companies like Finex and Field are offering well-crafted pans inspired by the pans of yore. Give a new heirloom with one of these USA-made, artisanal cast irons pans.

You can’t mistake the distinctive shape of Finex cast iron. The Field cast iron pan, sure to become a classic. Field cast iron is extra smooth.

2. Anything from Francis Mallmann’s Collection at Best Made

Francis Mallmann – bon vivant, Argentinian chef, philosopher, and icon – is collaborating with Best Made Co., known for exquisitely designed high-quality adventure products and tools. Together they offer a range of items inspired by Mallmann’s well-documented lifestyle (see Chef’s Table, Season 1) and reputation as a meat master. There’s his epic multi-use grill (!) – but also a simple handkerchief and signature wool beret – for the hardcore fan.

3. This Wood-Fired Pizza Oven

Uuni is the first portable wood-fired pizza oven that runs on hardwood pellets. It reaches up to 932°F in just 10 minutes and imparts a wood-fired flavor to backyard pizza, and can roast meat, fish, and vegetables in minutes. Did we mention it’s portable?

4. The World’s Best Beef

There’s nothing like authentic Japanese A5-graded Wagyu beef. An Instagrammable gift if ever there was one, this luxurious beef is certain to make it a memorable holiday. For the home cook who has tried the best of everything, our Wagyu beef sets a new bar.

5. A Smoking Gun

This professional-level Breville infuser is a handheld smoking gun which naturally adds smoky flavor and aroma to meat, fish, vegetables, desserts, beverages, and cocktails. Smoked foie gras, anyone?

6. Making Wine Even Better

Do you have a friend with a sulfite sensitivity – or a serious wine drinker on your list? Give them the gift of pure wine with the Üllo Wine Purifier, which removes sulfites (preservatives added to wine), aerates and restores the natural flavor of wine as you pour it. Because who wants the distinct note of sulfites in their wine?

7. A Magical Meat Thermometer

You’ve got to love the phrase “monitor your meat from 300 feet away”! This remote digital meat thermometer from ThermoPro can make that a reality – and will monitor two kinds of meat at the same time. Grillers and smokers will appreciate the ability to mingle or do anything else they like while the food cooks outside.

8. A Juicy Solution

With this gift, they’ll never lose meat juices in the gutter of the carving board again. The beechwood cutting board is concave and holds up to a cup of liquid from meats that are resting. Hello, pan sauce! Available in several sizes.

9. Master of Microplaning

Yes, that’s an actual verb. This 5-piece collection of Microplanes has walnut handles and makes a great gift for a home cook. Both beautiful and functional, this set will have them grating and zesting in style.

10. Dress for Success

Give a serious cook the appropriate apron. A sturdy waxed canvas apron with leather trim will go from backyard grill to butcher block with ease – and will last a lifetime. This one, from Jones of Boerum Hill – who outfits Eataly, Le Labo, Woodford Reserve, and Marcus Samuelsson – has antique brass buckles, snaps, and rivets and is made exclusively in the USA. Pretty swanky.

What is the ultimate food-related gift you most want this year? Tell us in the comments.

