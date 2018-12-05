The 7 Best Cookbooks to Gift this Year

Looking for the perfect cookbook to give as a gift this season? Our list of 7 new cookbooks is the place to start. From a 6-pound book on French cuisine and culture to a practical food science bible with foolproof recipes, there’s something for every taste.

The ultimate gift for the Francophile foodie, this lavishly illustrated and hefty (it weighs 6 pounds!) book is a master class in French cuisine. To give you an idea, the subtitle is “1,250 specialty foods, 375 iconic recipes, 350 topics, 260 personalities, plus hundreds of maps, charts, tricks, tips, and … you want to know about the food of France.”

More than a cookbook, this takes you on a culinary journey that started 400 years ago in West Africa and weaves in Asian influences for a uniquely American cuisine that only D’Artagnan friend and client Chef JJ Johnson could create.

We recommend giving a charcuterie gift box with this book, so the recipient can immediately begin setting up a tasty – and Instagram-worthy board. Less a cookbook than an inspiration to explore and get creative, this book offers simple ideas from a food stylist for creating beautiful arrangements of all manner of food on boards.

Middle Eastern food is on trend these days, so it’s a fine time to give this cookbook featuring the authentic recipes of Palestinian women from the Burj el-Barajneh refugee camp in Lebanon. With this cookbook, you will give two ways, because every purchase gives back to the families in the camp, many of whom are third-generation refugees, living in a permanent limbo. This vibrant cookbook shares some of the most treasured recipes that changed the lives of the Soufra women, who are full partners in the publication of this book and will share equally in proceeds from its sales. There is also a just-released documentary film about the women and their refugee food truck business – the first of its kind.

Do not confuse apéritif with happy hour. The latter marks the end of the day, and the former, the beginning of the night. The French serve light, low-alcohol drinks, and bites in those few hours between the workday’s end and the start of dinner. This book teaches the social art of l’apéro, as it is known casually. With recipes for drinks and simple snacks, the book is a template for a more relaxed way of spending an evening.

Dorie Greenspan is a well-known and much-loved personality in the culinary world. Her latest cookbook is sure to win her new fans, with her usual precise recipes that are approached from a beginner’s mind. Perhaps she has been pigeonholed as a baker (she is superb!), but this book shares her everyday recipes, each with a very Dorie twist.

You may have heard about Michael Solomonov’s hummus – so popular that he had to open a hummus restaurant in Philadelphia, which still has people lining up every day to get a scoop. This cookbook includes his easy 5-minute hummus recipe, along with the sort of dishes that one would find at casual, hole-in-the-wall restaurants – in other words, authentic cuisine.

This is food science made fun with everybody’s favorite culinary nerd J. Kenji López-Alt, whose contributions to Serious Eats are well known. He asks the questions, does the testing and in this book, offers hundreds of easy recipes to make you a better cook, with a deeper understanding of the how and why of cooking. The book won the James Beard Award for General Cooking and the IACP Cookbook of the Year Award, so it’s bona fide.

