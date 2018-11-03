Every Foodie Will Want to Watch These Netflix Shows 

It’s binge-watching season and Netflix is catering to our every need with these shows. Some are old fav coming back for a fresh season, and there’s a new show we look forward to watching in November. Are you ready to indulge in some quality food entertainment? Read on for the top 5 shows … and make some truffle butter popcorn to snack on while you watch.

1. Chef’s Table

The current and fifth season of the award-winning and always beautifully filmed Chef’s Table focuses on “chefs and cuisines whose stories have for too long been hidden.” The cuisines of Mexico, Turkey, Spain, and Thailand are explored with native chefs.

2. The Great British Baking Show

The trailer for the new season of The Great British Baking Show is quite amusing. Watch it and look for new episodes streaming on Netflix on November 9 to get your sugar fix.

3. The Final Table

This new cooking competition show goes live on November 20 and stars Andrew Knowlton, whose name you may know from his byline at Bon Appetit over the last 18 years. In this show, 24 competitors from 18 countries take cooking challenges at famous international restaurants. We look forward to watching the drama and wish Andrew the best in this new role as host.

4. Salt Fat Acid Heat

The food show everyone is buzzing about, Salt Fat Acid Heat is based on the book of the same name by Samin Nostrat. A veteran of Chez Panisse, Samin’s cooking experience, along with her authentic curiosity and enthusiasm for food, make her an engaging and delightful guide on a worldwide culinary adventure. It’s a food show unlike any other.

5. Ugly Delicious

In this show, James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang explores the origins and politics of food with writers, activists, fellow chefs, and artists around the world. If you like to think about food, dig deep with him.

