Don’t Miss Our 10 Most Shared Recipes of October

You loved them, you shared them, you pinned them! These D’Artagnan recipes got the most social media love in October.

This past month our popular Basque chicken got a lot of notice. Now is a great time to make this quickly-braised, bright and flavorful dish for dinner. It’s clear from the other recipes that comfort food season is beginning with 2 potato dishes, roasted duck and pork, along with truffled mac and cheese, and our all-time favorite: cassoulet.

Which of these are your favorites? If you haven’t tried any, we hope you will cook some and let us know how you like them.

As we prepare for the Thanksgiving feast, it’s easy to lose sight of our daily meals. But we have to eat every day – so which of these recipes will you make in November?

