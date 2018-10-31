5 Potato Dishes That Will Be New Thanksgiving Favorites 

Potatoes don’t have to be an afterthought. This Thanksgiving the staple side dish can be elevated when you serve potatoes with a little panache – and some truffle butter. With our recipes, from confit fingerlings to creamy potato gratin, you can make the humble potato something to talk about. Read on and choose the right potato dish for your holiday meal.

Shop our Holiday Helpers collection for the necessary items – like truffle butter, mushrooms, and duck fat – that will make these recipes extra flavorful.

This crowd-pleasing dish is a perfect side for any meal including a festive Thanksgiving dinner. Sautéed leeks and crispy ventrèche add extra flavor and delightful texture to classic scalloped potatoes.

French-style piped potatoes, or Pommes Duchesse, are a bit of a throwback but are so delicious. We added a generous helping of our black truffle butter to this it-only-looks-hard recipe for a super tasty rendition of a classic. The outside gets delightfully crispy while the centers are fluffy and light. Much more elegant than simple mashed potatoes!

Black truffle butter and several varieties of mushrooms make this creamy potato gratin recipe worthy of company and your holiday table. Use whichever combination of wild mushrooms that you like or are in season, or use dried mushrooms.

This recipe is inspired by the classic Joël Robuchon mashed potato recipe which calls for equal parts potato and butter. Garlic cloves slow-cooked in duck fat are added, along with a generous amount of black truffle butter for intensely earthy and rich potatoes.

These confit potatoes are a cinch to make on the stovetop (leaving the oven free). Poached in aromatic duck fat, these baby potatoes are richly flavored and fork tender. Increase the recipe as needed to serve your guests, and cut the duck fat with another neutral oil if necessary. Once poached the potatoes can be kept warm without losing texture until the rest of the meal is ready to be served.

Which of these potato recipes are you likely to make? Will you break with tradition at Thanksgiving to try one? Let us know in the comments!

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.