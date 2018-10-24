How to Make the Best Choice for Your Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is all about cooking and eating. So how will you choose the best bird for the center of your feast? Read on for a short introduction to your many choices at dartagnan.com, from organic, heritage and wild turkeys to alternatives like capon and goose. Because we work with small farms, we have a limited supply of each bird, and the most popular sizes often sell out quickly.

Don’t wait until the last minute! Head over to dartagnan.com to pre-order your turkey today, and choose a delivery date just before Thanksgiving.

We’ve got something for everyone, from small groups to large families. Our birds are raised in free-range conditions, with plenty of space and clean food and water – and never any antibiotics or hormones – making them top picks for the holidays. Remember … the early bird gets the turkey of their choice.

The most popular pick for holiday tables! Our White Broad-Breasted breed, USDA certified-organic turkeys are bursting with superb flavor, because they are raised free-range in the USA, and fed a 100% organic, all vegetarian, non-GMO diet with no antibiotics or hormones.

It was literally the best-tasting turkey I have had in twenty years. For the last twenty years I have been buying supermarket turkeys, but not anymore! Once you taste this turkey, you won’t ever go back to turkeys from the supermarket. – “Cat Lady” in Pinehurst, NC

Best choice for traditionalists who seek true turkey flavor. Known for their heavy breasts and dark, richly-flavored meat, our heritage turkeys come from authentic, slow-growing Narragansett and Bourbon Red breeds – not hybrids. Raised on small farms, free from antibiotics, hormones and animal by-products, these heritage turkeys are a breed apart.

Wild turkeys are small birds with rich flavor and the best choice for game meat fans and those looking for an authentic Thanksgiving meal. Our wild turkeys are old breeds, pasture-raised in New York state on a natural diet of grasses, insects, seeds and grains, free from antibiotics, hormones and animal by-products.

My first wild turkey … Wow! I read that they are difficult, but this one was tasty and tender. I brined for 24 hours, added 1 cup foie gras/butter under skin, stuffed with wild rice, mushroom stuffing, roasted in the oven. Stunning gravy too. I only wish that there was more left over! – Cindy in Rochester, MN

Our natural bone-in turkey breast is a convenient way to provide juicy, white turkey meat. It’s a welcome addition to a holiday roast or a supplement to your turkey; it can provide extra meat for large gatherings and satisfy the preference for all white meat. The White Broad-breasted breed turkeys are raised on a small farm without the use of antibiotics or hormones and fed a clean vegetarian diet of corn and soy.

Very tasty breast. Wwe roasted along side our whole turkey to have extra meat at Christmas dinner. Will buy again. – Robin in NJ

Like chicken, only bigger and better, the capon makes an appealing alternative to turkey. With a large breast and white meat that is delicately laced with fat, the capon is easy to love. Humanely-raised on small farms in free-range conditions, with an all-vegetarian, grain diet, our capons grow slowly at a natural pace, without any stimulants.

As a person who has raised poultry, I like the idea of a product produced by caring farmers, a product that has been faithfully fed; a bird who has lived just that much longer so that it has reached its full potential in flavor and in percentage of meat. This is a superlative bird for roasting and presenting to family and friends. The leftovers make some of the most complex, ‘chicken’-flavored stock you can imagine. – Papa Jim in Charlottesville, VA

Impressive and traditional, nothing evokes the holidays like a succulent roasted goose on the table. Raised free-range with no antibiotics or hormones, our geese offer rich, dark and satisfying meat, and are beloved by epicureans for the holidays.

I’d never roasted a goose before, so I was a bit nervous going into this purchase, but I have to say that everything came out beautifully – due in no small part to the quality of the product. The goose came in perfect condition and was exactly what I was looking for. I will certainly be buying this again in the future. – Aaron in San Jose, CA

Have you made your choice? Head over to dartagnan.com and pre-order your turkey today, and choose a delivery date just before Thanksgiving.

Since 1985, D'Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones.

