These 3 Foie Gras Recipes Will Make You a Kitchen Hero

It’s no secret that searing foie gras is super easy. But your guests don’t have to know that with these elegant and fall-ready recipes. With seasonal fruits like cranberries, pear, and the inevitable flavor of pumpkin spice, we’ve got some sure-fire hits for your next dinner party. Or save this post for holiday meal planning (the holidays are coming!).

We’ve made searing foie gras convenient with our 2-pack of foie gras slices, perfectly portioned as single servings. We also offer a bag of 30 raw foie gras medallions, perfect for large parties, or to keep in the freezer for the right occasion.

Read on for the recipes …

Tart and colorful cranberries, Ruby Port, warming spices, and silky veal demi-glace make a quick and tasty sauce for sautéed foie gras in this festive recipe.

Turn the seasonal obsession with pumpkin spice on its head with our playful recipe. We incorporated elements of the infamous autumn latte in this cheeky dish in which seared foie gras is paired with spiced pumpkin butter, salted and coffee caramels, milk jellies, and toasted brioche. Perfect for autumn dinner parties, the dish makes for an extra-tasty conversation piece.

Who can resist gingersnaps? Fragrant pear purée, buttery sautéed pears, and spicy gingersnap cookie crumbs make tasty accompaniments to our seared duck foie gras.

Have you made foie gras at home? Or do you only eat it at restaurants? You may be surprised at how fast and easy it is to make – give it a try and tell us about your experience.

