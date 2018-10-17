These Chef Photos Are Sure to Inspire You

Do you love looking at food photos on Instagram like we do? Lately, chefs have been posting their dishes with our new, unique lamb cut – the Denver chop – and we had to share.

The Denver lamb chop is from the loin with the last rib left attached. The large eye is tender and quick-cooking, like a loin, but with a bone for presentation. Chefs have been slicing several boneless medallions, laying them on the plate, and then crowning it with the one bone-in chop.

Read on to see the chef photos of Denver lamb chops

Valenza Restaurant, Atlanta GA

Valenza Restaurant is serving up the lamb chop with Ceci bean purée, mustard greens, kalamata olive tapenade. Check out their Northern Italian cuisine in the Brookhaven section of Atlanta.

Roxiticus Golf Club, Mendham, NJ

Chef Corey Heyer is serving the Denver chop with spiced carrot puree, cranberry beans, charred pearl onions, and lamb jus at the Roxiticus Golf Club. You need to be a member of the club to enjoy this meal, but we will eat vicariously on Instagram.

Savona Restaurant, Gulph Mills, PA

Chef Andrew Masciangelo made a fall-themed dish with local chicken of the woods and Swiss chard at Savona Restaurant, a mainstay of the Main Line since 1997.

Dan Ross-Leutwyler at this Slow Food certified Mediterranean restaurant in New York City shared this photo with us directly.

Jonathan Suarez of D’Artagnan

Jonathan has worked in many professional kitchens, and now supports our sales team at D’Artagnan. He loves to cook at home, and was eager to sample this new chop. He served it with burrata, pesto, Calabrian chili, asparagus, balsamic vinegar.

