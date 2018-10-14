Win at Weeknight Dinners with these 5 Easy Recipes

Plan ahead with these easy recipes that come together quickly – even on a weeknight. It’s often a challenge to eat a good meal during a hectic workweek, but our recipes offer wholesome dinners that can be made on weeknights. With quick-cooking cuts like lamb tenderloin and easy pasta carbonara with duck bacon, there are plenty of tasty options. Read on for the recipes.

Order from dartagnan.com to keep your fridge well-stocked.

Pick up the bread on your way home, and try our upgraded version of the classic French dip sandwich. Made with a juicy Angus beef burger, homemade jus, balsamic onions, and melty cheese on a garlic toasted roll, most of the work is in making the jus. It may seem like an extra effort, but most of it is simmer time – and worth every minute.

Another reason to keep duck bacon in the fridge, this rich and creamy pasta dish is ready in less than 20 minutes. This easy carbonara is your go-to meal when you want comfort food and you want it now.

No need for takeout! Our lamb tenderloin is the star of this quick-cooking (20 minutes!) stir-fry along with shiitake mushrooms, tender, crisp vegetables, and an umami-rich sauce … and it will be done before delivery can get to your door.

A little prep work is needed to bread the veal, but this pan-fried veal cotoletta recipe cooks up quickly and makes a dinner that will satisfy the whole family. Serve with a simply dressed salad as an accompaniment.

This hearty sheet pan dinner couldn’t be easier to make. Flavorful wild boar sausage accents roasted red potatoes, sweet broccolini, and a handful of garlic. Olive oil and a touch of spice bring it all together. The best part? It’s all done in one pan, and the oven does most of the work, while you unwind.

Do you cook at home on weeknights? A 2014 Johns Hopkins study found that people who cooked at home six to seven times a week ate fewer calories than when they ate out. They also chose fresh ingredients over frozen and were less likely to eat fast food when they did dine out. Overall, it seems we make healthier choices when we take control in the kitchen.

Order what you need for a home-cooked dinner at dartagnan.com.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.