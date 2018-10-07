Why You Need to Make These Mushroom Recipes ASAP

Did you know that D’Artagnan offers a variety of wild and cultivated fresh mushrooms? That’s right – we are more than just meat! We get daily deliveries of wild mushrooms sourced from foragers around the world and from cultivators who grow organic mushrooms for us. Our chef clients rely on us for consistent quality and freshness with these delicate and perishable fungi … and you can, too.

Shop our mushroom selection at dartagnan.com and read on for recipes that put more mushrooms on your plate.

The ultimate grain bowl, this hearty salad combines barley with sautéed mushrooms, leeks, and shallots. Crisped pancetta adds a salty kick while its rendered fat mixes with lemon juice for a simple dressing. Delicious as a side or a lunchtime main topped with over-easy eggs.

Ditch the can, ban the box – creamy mushroom soup is easy to make at home with healthier, tastier results. In this simple recipe, we used our Organic Chef’s Mix Mushrooms, but any combination of our cultivated organic or seasonal wild mushrooms will work too.

This rustic tarte tatin is super easy to make and great for a party. Mushrooms and sweet shallots are wrapped in buttery puff pastry with a little goat cheese for a tart bite.

This simple method of whole roasting hen-of-the-woods mushrooms yields both crispy petals and tender hearts. The compound miso butter adds richness and gives the deliciously earthy mushrooms an umami boost. Great as a side dish or a meatless main course when served over soft polenta.

Speaking of butter, one of our favorite ways to enjoy mushrooms is folded into butter. Our earthy compound butter adds richness and depth to grilled beef, pork, venison, and buffalo, and is super easy to make. Add a generous pat on top of your steaks and chops while they’re resting. Game changer.

For more compound butter recipes, check our post about dressing steaks and chops.

Are you a fungi fan? What are your favorites?

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.