Don’t Miss Our 10 Most Shared Recipes of September

You loved them, you shared them, you pinned them! These D’Artagnan recipes got the most social media love in September.

This month there’s a truly wide range of proteins – with something for everyone, from spicy lamb chops to mussels with chorizo, and some simplified classics like duck a l’orange and filet mignon with Bearnaise sauce. Which of these are your favorites? Have you made any of them? If not, we hope you will try your hand at some and let us know how you enjoy them.

We’re ready to roast and braise again – how about you? Cooler fall weather means that cooking season is coming! What are you looking forward to cooking this season?

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

