It’s the Perfect Time to Make this Easy Veal Roast Recipe

It’s cooking season again … time to ease back into the roasting routine. Our French veal striploin makes a fabulous weekend roast in fall. We paired it with pancetta lardons, wild chanterelle & organic mixed mushrooms for earthy flavor, and finished with a silky pan sauce. This comforting dish is perfect for autumn and is not only super easy but special enough for company or any special occasion meal.

Have you tried our French veal yet? It’s a D’Artagnan exclusive that chefs are wild about! Humanely-raised by a cooperative of small-scale farms in France, our milk-fed veal is tender, pale pink, delicate in texture and always delicious. Learn more and plan a veal dinner at dartagnan.com.

Read on for the veal roast recipe.

Veal Roast with Pancetta & Mushrooms

Ingredients

1 Veal Striploin

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

3 ounces Ventrèche, cut into 1/2-inch lardons

Neutral oil

3 medium shallots, finely chopped

1 package Organic Chef’s Mix Mushrooms, trimmed

3/4 pound Fresh Chanterelle Mushrooms, cut in half

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

3 fresh sage leaves, finely chopped

1 cup dry white wine

1 container Veal Demi-Glace

3 tablespoons Black Truffle Butter

3 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley

Mashed potatoes, for serving

Preparation

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Prep the roast: Trim the striploin of excess silver skin and tie with butcher’s twine at 2-inch intervals to create a uniform shape. Season the roast with salt and pepper.

In a large oven-proof skillet or stainless steel roasting pan over medium heat, sauté ventrèche until fat has rendered and lardons are golden and crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. Raise heat to medium-high and add about a tablespoon of oil to the rendered fat. Brown the roast on each side, about 6 minutes total. Place in oven; roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the roast registers 140 degrees F, about 20 minutes. Transfer roast to a carving board and rest tented with foil. Carefully pour off all but about 3 tablespoons of oil; place pan over medium-high heat. Add shallots and mushrooms, season with salt and pepper. Sauté until mushrooms are golden brown and just cooked through, about 5-6 minutes. Add thyme and sage, sauté about 1 minute more. Add wine, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Cook until wine is reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Stir in demi-glace and continue to cook until mixture is reduced enough to coat the back of a spoon. Stir in truffle butter and add parsley. Taste for seasoning; add salt and/or pepper if needed. Remove string from roast and slice against the grain. Place veal on a lipped platter, pour mushroom mixture over the top, garnish with ventrèche, and serve immediately with mashed potatoes on the side.

Try our exclusive French veal today! Learn more and buy veal at dartagnan.com.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.