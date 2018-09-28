How to Make Traditional Portuguese Caldo Verde Soup

Caldo verde is a traditional Portuguese soup made with a few simple ingredients. This is old-country cooking at its best, with potatoes to provide creaminess, kale for color and texture, and chorizo sausage to add smoky richness. Our caldo verde soup recipe with chorizo is healthy, hearty, and super easy to make. It’s a perfect first course or even a light supper with bread and a salad.

Read on to get the recipe and discover a new favorite soup.

Ingredients ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 links Chorizo Sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 large onion, finely chopped

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

6 medium potatoes, peeled and diced

4 cups chicken stock

4 cups water

1 pound kale or collard greens, thick ribs removed and discarded, leaves very finely shredded

Crusty bread, for serving Preparation In a large pot or Dutch oven over medium flame, heat the olive oil. Add the chorizo, cook until browned, about 4-5 minutes. Remove chorizo with a slotted spoon and set aside. To the oil/chorizo fat mixture, add onion and cook until softened. Season with salt and pepper then add garlic and red pepper flakes; sauté for about 2 minutes more. Add potato, chicken stock, and water. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to a bare simmer and cook until potatoes are just tender, about 15 minutes. Remove soup from heat and using an immersion blender, puree the soup until smooth. Alternatively, allow the soup to cool slightly then puree in batches using a conventional blender. Return soup to medium-high heat and add the shredded greens and reserved chorizo. Bring soup back up to a low boil (be careful as thick soups tend to splatter). Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with warmed crusty bread. Tip: You can make this soup up to 3 days ahead of time. Complete the recipe through step 2 and refrigerate (refrigerate cooked chorizo and shredded greens as well) until ready to serve then proceed with step three. Cooking ahead will allow the flavor to develop.

Portuguese Wine Primer

Portuguese wines are always getting attention for their big flavor and low price tags. Have you tried any? There are fourteen regions in the country that produce wines, many made from grapes only grown in Portugal. Curious to try, but not sure where to start? For some straightforward guidance on choosing wines from Portugal, check this Wine Folly primer on 5 dry Portuguese wines.

