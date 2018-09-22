Get that Early Fall Feeling with these 5 Easy Recipes

Fall means that it’s cooking season again! We can return to our kitchens and start making our favorite comfort foods. But what to cook during the interstitial period when it’s not quite sweater weather yet? Here are 5 simple recipes that work perfectly for these weeks of almost-autumn.

This easy recipe delivers big flavor with just a few simple ingredients. High roasting temperature and a few aromatics ensure moist, flavorful meat. A little duck fat and pan-drippings combine to create crispy potatoes with super tender flesh. In an hour you have a charming and delicious dinner for two, just add a salad.

It’s not too early for soup, especially when it’s this classic lentil soup. Cook a big batch of this smoky lentil soup on the weekend – your belly will be warm and your house will smell amazing. Packed with our ready-to-use chicken confit and a hint of bacon, this recipe is satisfying and super easy to make.

Here’s an easy recipe for juicy pork tenderloin with roasted apples, sweet onions, and fluffy yams with spiced butter. These typical flavors of autumn will get you in the mood for apple picking. This simple recipe takes less than an hour to prepare, making it a great weeknight dinner.

To be honest, this dish works even in the middle of summer, so we never stop making it. We used veal flank steaks – usually a quick-cooking cut – in this easy slow-cooker ragu. Our demi-glace adds body and balances the bright tomato flavor while a touch of balsamic lends a gentle sweetness and tang. Fresh ricotta puts this rustic dish over the top.

Autumn means it’s squash season, and we love this recipe for stuffed buttery acorn squash. Packed with a flavorful mixture of wild boar sausage, quinoa, mushrooms, leeks, and dried cranberries, this dish is as healthy as it is delicious. Perfect for a light lunch or supper all alone, it’s also a good accompaniment to a more substantial main dish.

What are your favorite recipes that bridge the gap between summer grilling and autumn braising?

