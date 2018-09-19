Top 10 Dishes That Will Make You Crave Chicken

We’re always looking at food. If you like to see beautiful plates that inspire you to cook – or to make a reservation at your favorite restaurant – Instagram is the place to be. Below are some highlights from chef posts to Instagram – using our products, of course – to whet your appetite. Join us on Instagram for a view into the many kitchens – professional and home – that serve D’Artagnan. Fair warning: these pictures will make you hungry.

Our theme this time is chicken – a staple that you can always find at dartagnan.com. We offer both organic chicken and our exclusive Green Circle Chicken, which many of the chefs below are serving in their restaurants. Chicken doesn’t need to be boring. Get inspired by the photos below and do something different with chicken in your kitchen.

This gorgeous roast chicken was inspired by Chef Johanna Hellrigl‘s travels through Burma and is flavored with ginger, lemongrass & annatto seed oil.

The Club Car kitchen turns out original dishes with Executive Chef/Partner, Mayumi Hattori at the helm, and their za’atar spiced roasted half chicken with chanterelles, kale & lemon is evidence.

Posted by Chef Michael Brennan, this whole roasted chicken stuffed with truffle, chicken liver mousse, bread crumbs, and butter looks great.

With several locations around NYC and one in LA, Sweet Chick Life is spreading the gospel of good chicken, cooked right. They recently posted this drool-worthy pic of dry rubbed and grilled wings with Alabama white sauce.

We’ve been admiring the menu pics at Heirloom from afar. Join us with this Instagram post of cast iron Green Circle Chicken, served with tiny tomato, shiitake, sweet corn, sugar snap peas, miso butter, and charred Baywater Farms eggplant purée. Posted by Heirloom Chef Matthew Kern.

Look at this beautiful feta-brined chicken at Helen in the Heights – a modern Greek taverna serving traditional Greek cuisine and regional Greek wines. Their Executive Chef William Wright was named a culinary talent to watch in Zagat’s 30 Under 30 list.

This classic and comforting dish is a favorite of Chef Thomas Keller. Try his brined and roasted chicken with thyme jus for yourself at his first Florida restaurant.

Espita explores the food, drinks, & culture of Southern Mexico right in the heart of DC. This chicken dinner features our Green Circle Chicken two ways, with mole manchamanteles, arroz verde, frijoles de olla, and heirloom corn tortillas.

TALK turns a simple dish into a work of art with this Green Circle Chicken breast, chanterelle mushroom, multigrain salad, cherry, kale.

We can almost hear the crunch of this fried chicken at Terrace 16. Look at that crispy crust! Yum!

