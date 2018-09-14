7 New Fall Cookbooks We Can’t Wait to Read

Are you a cookbook collector? We know how you feel! This season there are so many new releases that we might need another bookshelf just to hold them. Here are just 7 of the cookbooks we are most excited to get our hands on – and to stain with ingredients as we cook with them.

For a Party of One

Our friend Anita Lo has been busy since shuttering her West Village restaurant Annisa in NYC last year. Her new cookbook – Solo (a play on her last name) – offers 101 recipes to cook for yourself, because not everyone is hosting a dinner party for 8 people. The simple “globally-inspired, restaurant-quality dishes from Lo’s own repertoire” can easily be multiplied should the need arise. By the way, Anita’s first book Cooking Without Borders is also worth having in your collection.

Release date: October 30, 2018

For the Fermenter

There’s something fermented in every dish at the legendary Noma – four times named the world’s best restaurant. And now you can learn the secrets of the famed fermentation lab which contributes to the foundational flavors at Noma with this new cookbook. It’s a must for every serious cook and restaurant fan.

Release date: October 16, 2018

For the Spice Lover

Nik Sharma shares his life story along with the recipes in this gorgeous cookbook, richly illustrated with his own distinctive photography (we would buy it just for the photos). Explore a world of flavors “from aleppo pepper and serrano chile to Omani lime and pomegranate molasses” with the author.

Release date: October 2, 2018

For the Practical Cook

Everyone loves Dorie! Her baking books are well-worn on many of our shelves. With her original ideas, practical advice and careful instructions, Dorie can make you a better cook. We can’t wait to get into the kitchen with her recipes – which are realistic, flexible with substitutions and always charming and delicious.

Release date: October 23, 2018

For Meat and Game Lovers

… and for hunters. How can we resist the title of this cookbook? Steven Rinella is a well-known hunter and angler who shares all the steps to enjoying game meat. We mean all the stages. We’re taking notes.

Release date: November 20, 2018

For Adventurous Eaters

Filipino food seems to be everywhere lately, with even Vogue calling it “the next great American cuisine.” With rich and vibrant flavors Filipino cuisine is worth exploring. This cookbook by Nicole Ponseca and Miguel Trinidad – the restaurateurs who created Maharlika and Jeepney in NYC – serves as a tempting introduction. Learn more about the partners bringing Filipino food to the masses in this ICE interview with Trinidad.

Release date: October 30, 2108

For the Baker

We’re thinking that if you have only one dessert cookbook, this could be it. Kristen Miglore of Food52 has unearthed “the most game-changing dessert recipes from beloved cookbook authors, chefs, and bakers” and made all that experience available to you in this single tome. Yes, we’re having dessert.

Release date: September 4, 2018

For the Mediterranean Food Fan

Did we say 7 books? You can see the trouble we have resisting cookbooks. Here’s a bonus round: Yotam Ottolenghi promises simple recipes in his seventh cookbook of the same name. In it you will find 130 recipes “made in 30 minutes or less, with 10 or fewer ingredients, in a single pot, using pantry staples, or prepared ahead of time for brilliantly, deliciously simple meals.” Who can say no to that? We predict there will be a copy of Simple under every Christmas tree this year.

Release date: October 16, 2018

Which of these books are you planning to get? Are there other cookbooks on your wishlist? Tell us which ones – we want to add to our list.

