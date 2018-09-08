The Ultimate Turkey with Truffles is Now Available

We’ve got something new to share. This fully-cooked turkey breast with truffles is the latest item to join our charcuterie line. Most of us won’t roast a turkey until Thanksgiving, but we still enjoy that turkey flavor, particularly of the breast, all year long. Now we can have tender turkey breast with a luxurious twist anytime the craving hits.

Buy truffle turkey breast at dartagnan.com. And read on to learn more about this tasty new product.

Inspired by one of our favorite roasted poultry recipes – with black truffles and truffle butter under the skin – we use all-natural, simple ingredients for the best, and most unique, turkey breast around. Obviously, we begin with our antibiotic- and hormone-free turkey raised on small farms.

The turkey breast is cooked, layered with real slices of black truffle – not crumbles – and black truffle butter, and gently basted with the same fragrant butter. The earthy truffles perfume the tender white meat, making this a turkey breast like no other. There are no additives or preservatives, making this a good choice for health-conscious people.

Whether it’s a Sunday dinner or scrumptious sandwiches for an elegant luncheon, you’re sure to impress your guests with this turkey.

How to Eat Truffle Turkey Breast

You can heat this flavorful truffled turkey breast in the oven, as you would a fully-cooked ham, with moisture at the bottom of a roasting pan and a tent of foil. Baste with additional butter for a more intense flavor and a nice finish. When the turkey breast is heated through, it’s done. Slice thickly, as you would carve a whole turkey. Serve the slices with sides of your choice, or make the ultimate turkey sandwich. A glossy gravy would be a wonderful accompaniment.

Truffle turkey can also be enjoyed cold in sandwiches, served on greens or a grain bowl, or diced and mixed with mayonnaise for an upgraded version of turkey salad.

Did You Know?

The truffled turkey is an established tradition and a favorite of the composer Rossini, well known as a preeminent gourmand. He once admitted, “I have only wept three times in my life: the first time when my earliest opera failed, the second time when, with a boating party, a truffled turkey fell into the water, and the third time when I first heard Paganini play.”

