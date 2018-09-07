Don’t Miss Our 10 Most Shared Recipes of August

You loved them, you shared them, you pinned them! These D’Artagnan recipes got the most social media love in August. There’s something here for everyone, from duck fat fried chicken to compound butter designed to make grilled meats even tastier (but also great on roasted and pan-seared meats). Which of these are your favorites? Have you made any of them? If not, try your hand this month and let us know how you enjoy them.

Shop dartagnan.com for chef-quality ingredients to make every meal more incredible.

It’s officially back-to-school time, but summer weather allows us to continue cooking at the grill! When do you finally relent and stop cooking outdoors? Tell us in the comments.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures.

Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.